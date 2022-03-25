West Branch Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.3% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 26,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

