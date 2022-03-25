Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

