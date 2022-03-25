MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director James D. Mcfarland Sells 20,000 Shares

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director James D. Mcfarland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,765.60.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$18.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.68. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.04 and a 12 month high of C$21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.09.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

