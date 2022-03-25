iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director Aaron I. Davis Purchases 30,000 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) Director Aaron I. Davis purchased 30,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $52.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,992 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,583,000 after purchasing an additional 183,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 998,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ITOS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

