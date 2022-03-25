Edward T. Archer Sells 2,146 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
FN stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.11.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.71.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
