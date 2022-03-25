Edward T. Archer Sells 2,146 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FN stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.11.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 209,149 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 184,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,833.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 130,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,299,000 after purchasing an additional 128,549 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

