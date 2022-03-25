Insider Selling: The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Sells 11,899 Shares of Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Gannfors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of ODP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $198,810.00.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ODP shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 155,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About ODP (Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

