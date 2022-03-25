Geoffrey M. Price Sells 80,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OSH opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 223,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

