Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXTA. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

