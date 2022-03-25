Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells $11,044.89 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $11,044.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Rakhi Kumar sold 3,091 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $17,062.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

