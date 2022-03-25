National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $263.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $231.35 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.