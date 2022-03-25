Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $605.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $710.00 to $605.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.22.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $432.14 on Thursday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.96 and a 200-day moving average of $566.96.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

