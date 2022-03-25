National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,218,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in NIKE by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NKE stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day moving average is $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.
In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
