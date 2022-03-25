NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

NWHUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Dividend History for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

