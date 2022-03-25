NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NWHUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.