PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 760 ($10.01) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 730 ($9.61) to GBX 770 ($10.14) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.02) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 662 ($8.72).

Get PageGroup alerts:

PAGE stock opened at GBX 505.50 ($6.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48. PageGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 405.60 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 691 ($9.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 554.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 613.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 92,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £453,791.71 ($597,408.78). Also, insider Ben Stevens bought 5,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 458 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of £26,325.84 ($34,657.50).

About PageGroup (Get Rating)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.