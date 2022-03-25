Ag Growth International Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1166 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $34.52 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGGZF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.