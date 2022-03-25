Research Analysts Set Expectations for Poshmark, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Poshmark in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the clothing resale marketplace will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POSH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

POSH opened at $14.13 on Friday. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Poshmark by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988 over the last three months.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

