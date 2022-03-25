PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1474 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
OTCMKTS:PBCRY opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.76. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (PBCRY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.