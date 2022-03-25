Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFCSF opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MFCSF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

