Superdry’s (SDRY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.46) price target on the stock.

SDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.69) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.94) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 376.67 ($4.96).

LON SDRY opened at GBX 163.31 ($2.15) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 248.74. Superdry has a 12-month low of GBX 139 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 493 ($6.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £134.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25.

In other news, insider Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,163.27). Also, insider Helen A. Weir bought 5,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($14,942.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,495 shares of company stock worth $2,179,999.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

