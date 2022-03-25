Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1417 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($32.97) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Fortum Oyj (Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.