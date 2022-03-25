Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Target Price to $51.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,829,000 after purchasing an additional 355,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

