Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.81.

Comerica stock opened at $94.04 on Thursday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after acquiring an additional 104,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

