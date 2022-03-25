Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $190.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.71.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $163.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.77 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.70%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,516. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $409,197,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,775,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $69,018,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after buying an additional 230,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.