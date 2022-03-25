Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $375.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $404.75.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock opened at $294.13 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.60. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $1,496,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.