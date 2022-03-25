Hiscox (LON:HSX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.15) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.93) to GBX 850 ($11.19) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.52) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 983.67 ($12.95).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 947.60 ($12.47) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.19). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 936.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 888.99. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 22.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($196,892.84).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

