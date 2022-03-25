Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways’ FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

CPCAY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CPCAY stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

