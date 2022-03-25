Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 730.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BFIT opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

