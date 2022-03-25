Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

STRR opened at $1.17 on Friday. Star Equity has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,075,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $1,601,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Gildea purchased 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,138,400 shares of company stock worth $1,696,216. 8.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Star Equity stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Star Equity as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.

