Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NEOG opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.56. Neogen has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $48.85.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neogen by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 422,284 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 39,826 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Neogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Neogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

