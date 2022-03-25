Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 4,557 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XAIR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Beyond Air by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Beyond Air by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Air by 639.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 233,922 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Beyond Air by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

XAIR opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -0.50. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.