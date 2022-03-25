Terex Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Terex stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. Terex has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.