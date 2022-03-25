FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rezolute, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rezolute in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will earn ($3.95) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.97).

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. lowered their target price on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.58. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 299.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

