HC Wainwright Cuts Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Price Target to $20.00

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SRNE opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 107,324 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

