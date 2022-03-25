HC Wainwright Cuts Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Price Target to $20.00

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of SRNE opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.07.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
