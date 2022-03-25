Analysts Set Expectations for Karat Packaging Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03.

Karat Packaging stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth $129,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth $769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karat Packaging by 37.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 86,875 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the third quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

