Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for RTC Group (LON:RTC)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of RTC Group (LON:RTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.78) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON RTC opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.01. RTC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.13 million and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19.
