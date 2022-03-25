Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for RTC Group (LON:RTC)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of RTC Group (LON:RTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.78) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON RTC opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.01. RTC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.13 million and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19.

About RTC Group (Get Rating)

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

