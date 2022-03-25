Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWCH. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 604.80 and a beta of 0.70. Switch has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 132,166.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 164.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 34.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 76,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 615,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.