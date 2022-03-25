AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Cut to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. Equities research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

