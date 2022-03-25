AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Cut to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
VLVLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
