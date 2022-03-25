Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS HDALF opened at $1.82 on Friday. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.
Haidilao International Company Profile (Get Rating)
