Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MKS. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.70) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 231.13 ($3.04).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

LON MKS opened at GBX 156.20 ($2.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.46). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.01. The company has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.57.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.