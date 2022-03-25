Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Sets New 1-Year High at $193.00

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.53), with a volume of 1866268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187 ($2.46).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The company has a market cap of £875.89 million and a PE ratio of 8.53.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

