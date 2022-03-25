Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Up 6.9%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 76,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,920,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,878,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,329,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 642,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

