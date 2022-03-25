Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $450,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after buying an additional 120,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $609,874,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.52 and a 200-day moving average of $382.85. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

