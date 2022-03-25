Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $33,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.64 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average of $86.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

