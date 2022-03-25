WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $32,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $92.54.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

