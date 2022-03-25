New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 18,152 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 764,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $33,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

Shares of DVN opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $63.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

