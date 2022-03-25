New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Republic Services worth $28,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 592,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,668,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Republic Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.61 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.19.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

