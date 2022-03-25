New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 82,698 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,698 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $34,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after purchasing an additional 355,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,041,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Realty Income by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,501,000 after buying an additional 228,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.41 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

