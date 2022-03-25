Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 859,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,340 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $37,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.90.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

