New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,606 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $38,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $166.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $222.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.80.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

