BitCore Trading Down 5% This Week (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $149,607.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,231.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.06 or 0.07108141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.76 or 0.00284325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.84 or 0.00824841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00109163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013155 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.23 or 0.00459455 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.00432916 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

